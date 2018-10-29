Stabbings in Hucknall and Bulwell leave boy 15, and man, 40 in hospital

Nottinghamshire Police are appealing for witnesses and information after reports of a stabbing in Hucknall.

Police arrested two men following reports of two stabbings in Bulwell and Hucknall yesterday (October 28).

Police have said they are keeping an open mind as to whether both incidents could be linked.

The men, aged 23 and 41, were arrested by officers on suspicion of affray, and remain in police custody.

They were arrested after officers stopped a vehicle believed to have been involved.

At around 4.57pm police received a report from the East Midlands Ambulance Service that a man, aged in his 40s, had been stabbed at an address which is unknown at this time.

It's believed the victim was assaulted between 10.57am and 4.47pm.

He was taken to hospital with stab wounds to his arm and back. His injuries are described as serious.

Police were also called to an incident in Crabtree Road, Bulwell, just before 4.45pm.

A 15-year-old boy was taken to hospital with stab wounds to his arm and back.

His injuries are not believed to life-threatening at this time.

Officers remain in the area and a cordon has been set up while investigations continue.

It was reported that two men wearing dark clothing got out of a car before attacking the victim.

Extra officers have been deployed to the areas to provide reassurance.

Officers have set up a scene at Titchfield Park, Park Drive.

Byron Street is closed up to Croft Avenue and Storth Avenue is closed up to Park Avenue.

Detective Inspector Sam Austin said: "We're following up a number of lines of enquiry and appealing for anyone with any information to get in touch with us.

"Public safety is our number one priority. Extra officers have been brought into these areas to keep people safe and investigate the incidents.

"We're appealing for any witnesses or anyone with any information, including drivers who may have dashcam footage, to get in touch with us and tell us what they saw or heard in total trust and confidence.

"We'd urge anyone with any information to call us on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

Please quote incident number 598 of 28 October 2018 for the Bulwell incident and 605 of 28 October 2018 for the Hucknall incident.