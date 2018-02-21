Specsavers team at Sutton eyeing national award

A proud opticians’ branch in Sutton is eyeing a prestigious award after it was shortlisted in a national competition.

Specsavers in the Idlewells Shopping Centre has reached the final stages of the Optician Awards event.

The annual awards are recognised as the benchmark of excellence in the industry, showcasing achievement, ability and performance. And the Sutton branch is one of the final contenders in the multiple practice category.

“We’re thrilled with our nomination,” said store director Nigel Davidson. “Our team works incredibly hard to ensure our customers receive the best in eyecare, and to be recognised like this is praise indeed.

“The awards are the most prestigious we could be shortlisted for, so it means so much for the whole team. I am very proud of them.”

Nigel himself is no stranger to accolades, having won a British Citizen Award for his charitable fundraising over more than two decades, much of which has been directly linked with the Specsavers store.

The Optician Awards have been established for more than 20 years, and the gala ceremony and dinner, which is to be held in Birmingham on Saturday, April 14, is the highlight of the year for optical practices.

The multiple practice category rewards outlets that are consistently successful. The Sutton store is up against another Specsavers branch in South Shields, as well as a branch of Boots in Truro, Cornwall and a Vision Express store in Boston, Lincolnshire.