Son assaulted his mum as she tried to stop him from damaging someone’s home

A son grabbed and pushed his mum as she tried to stop him from damaging the home of someone who had upset him.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on January 9 how Anthony Lowe, 24, of Fern Close, Shirebrook, admitted assaulting his mother after the incident on October 30. Angela Hadfield, prosecuting, said Lowe had been angry about a Facebook posting someone had made about him and when he said he was going to smash this person’s windows his mum tried to stop him. Mrs Hadfield added Lowe grabbed his mum by her coat and pushed her. Denny Lau, defending, said Lowe suffers with anxiety. Lowe also admitted breaching a suspended sentence imposed for a previous assault. He was sentenced to eight weeks’ custody suspended for 12 months with rehabilitation.

He must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs.