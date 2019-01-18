Solicitors ask for pictures of Sutton's Old Market Tavern before office move

Nottinghamshire based Hopkins solicitors is set to unveil its new office in Sutton town centre in February - and are asking for stories or photographs of the old pub.

The solicitors will open their new office in the Old Market Tavern February 11, and anyone with a story or photograph of the pub, which was previously the Market Hotel, Hopkins or Sutton is asked to contact them.

The firm was founded in 1913 by Elijah Samuel Buxton Hopkin, opening his first office in Sutton, before expanding to Leeming Street in Mansfield.

Hopkins now has branches in Mansfield, Ashfield and Nottingham, as well as a head office on Crow Hill Drive.

The solicitors now want to celebrate the heritage of the Old Market Tavern, on Market Place and plan to use the photographs and stories for a dedicated wall inside the reception.

Martyn Knox, managing partner said: "We have been in serviced offices in Sutton, which has been great, but we are ready for our own base.”

"We will be creating new jobs in the future, and want to expand.

"When we first acquired the Old Market Tavern it had holes in the ceiling and walls, and I struggled to see the vision of a modern office at first.

"In four months the builders have really turned around what was a decrepit pub.

"We wanted to keep the office in line with its heritage, so we kept the windows as close to the original windows as possible, with exposed brick in reception as well as a stained glass window.

"The office will also have a modern twist, to reassure clients that we deal with their issues with the most up to day technology.

"It's the biggest project Hopkins has taken on in 20 to 30 years."

Russell Jones, chairman for Mansfield and Ashfield 2020 and litigation solicitor said: "It is incredibly exciting to get back into the centre of Sutton, and I have worked in the Ashfield area since 1982 and looking forward to getting back there.

"It’s a fantastic building and we have worked hard to bring it back to life but include the historic parts of the building as well.

"We are going back to our roots as Hopkins opened their first office a few hundred yards away in Sutton in 1913 so in many ways, it feels like we are coming home and certainly does for me.

"We are expanding our Sutton operation as it will be a full service office offering all legal support of all kinds from buying and selling property, supporting people with Will Writing any estate planning and any associated work, all business support for our business clients or whatever need they have, family dispute resolution and all litigation and dispute legal support for individuals and businesses alike whether Ashfield or further afield."

"We are very excited about moving from our temporary premises. and cannot wait!"

Tammy Butler, marketing manager, said: “We are now engaging with the residents of the town and have dedicated a wall inside our reception to display the history of the old Market Tavern, which was originally known as Market Hotel in 1905.

“We have had some fantastic feedback from residents, who have long-standing roots in Sutton and have supplied us with great stories and photographs.”

If you have a story or photograph to share contact Tammy at tbutler@hopkins-solicitors.co.uk or write to her at Hopkins Solicitors, Eden Court, Crow Hill Drive, Mansfield NG19 7AE.