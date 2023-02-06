Rhubarb Farm community interest company, on Hardwick Street, Langwith, provides training and volunteering opportunities to 90 volunteers from the area.

It is now looking for a community link worker.

The farm said: “The community link worker will be the essential link in the locality to improve access to psychological therapies.

Rhubarb Farm community interst company, on Hardwick Street, Langwith, is a horticultural-based environmental social enterprise which offers work placement, training and volunteering opportunities for people with long-term issues.

“They will raise awareness of the benefits of the Improving Access to Psychological Therapies service and break down any fears or stigmas individuals may have, by providing a direct link to support access to IAPT.“The role will also work with referrals from Vita Health Group’s IAPT service, linking people into services and community groups, including Rhubarb Farm, that will improve their wellbeing and inclusion.“In addition to the direct work with VHG and Search, the community link worker will support other charities and community groups by linking them with people who benefit from their support and promoting the work of the charities and community groups to help with their overall sustainability.”

The role, which reports to the farm manager, is for 37 hours a week over five days, with some weekend working required, and pays £21,500 per annum.

The post offers 21 days of annual leave each year, plus bank holidays “calculated and paid pro rata”.

Applications should be submitted via email to Anita Ollerenshaw, farm manager, at [email protected] by 6pm on Friday, February 24, ahead of interviews on March 3.

For more information, see rhubarbfarm.co.uk

The main tasks of the role:• To take referrals directly from Nottinghamshire IAPT services and link referrals into services, activities and groups that would improve their wellbeing and inclusion;• To make referrals and introductions directly into Nottinghamshire IAPT services;• To work with people in a reassuring, supportive and empowering manner to identify how their needs would best be met;• To raise awareness, break down barriers and support people to access IAPT services in Nottinghamshire;• To establish and develop relationships with small community groups and charities promoting the use of Nottinghamshire IAPT services ;• To support community groups and charities by raising awareness of how they can meet the needs of people who have been referred through the IAPT servic;.• To maintain accurate and timely case records;• To use appropriate systems to monitor and evidence the work of the service, and to help gather, update, and organise relevant information to produce reports and statistics from appropriate sources;• To attend necessary training sessions and meetings to remain up-to-date on developments in IAPT;• To keep up-to-date with relevant legislation, policies, and procedures; • To carry out tasks according to Rhubarb Farm CIC policies and standards, including confidentiality, anti-discrimination policies and health and safety;• To carry out any other duties commensurate with the post.All applicants to Rhubarb Farm, for whatever job, are required to do at least one day's volunteering on site before submitting an application.

A farm spokesman said: “This is because we are an unusual organisation with a quirky but very encompassing approach which does not suit everyone. Volunteering atthe Farm provides an insight into what the job would be like, and what it might involve in terms of contact with volunteers, outdoor work and constraints.

"When you have done a day's volunteering you will know whether or not you want to submit an application.”