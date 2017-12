SNOW WARNING: Hour-by-hour forecast for Mansfield on Friday

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for snow for Nottinghamshire on Friday.

The warning states that there is the possibility of travel disruption.

A yellow ice warning has also been issued for the county.

Here's the latest hour-by-hour forecast for Mansfield on Friday December 29, according to the Met Office.

1am - Clear night

2am - Cloudy

3am - Cloudy

4am - Cloudy

5am - Heavy snow

6am - Heavy snow

7am - Heavy snow

8am - Sleet shower

9am - Sleet shower

10am - Light rain

11am - Cloudy

12pm - Cloudy

1pm - Cloudy

2pm - Sunny intervals

3pm - Sunny intervals

4pm - Cloudy

5pm - Cloudy

6pm - Partly cloudy

7pm - Partly cloudy

8pm - Partly cloudy

9pm - Partly cloudy

10pm - Cloudy

11pm - Cloudy