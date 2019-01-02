Sneak peek: What’s inside this week’s Chad

This week’s Chad is bursting with news, features and sport from your area. Here’s a sneak peek at what’s inside...

We look back at the highlights (and lowlights) of 2018.

Politicians, council leaders and community leaders have new year messages for you.

Meet the student who is also now a world champion lifesaver.

And we talk to the woman who is already a medical miracle but is fearing changes to the vital drugs she needs.

Plus, of course, there’s your usual helping of community news, letters, columns and more.

As well as all this, there’s your guide to what’s on when and where in our entertainment section GO! and all the latest sport headlines at the back end.

So what are you waiting for? Go grab your copy now.