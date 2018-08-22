Sneak peek: What’s inside this week’s Chad

This week’s Chad is bursting with news, features and sport from your area. Here’s a sneak peek at what’s inside...

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn says the party intends to win back Mansfield from the Tories at the next election.

There’s full coverage of this year’s A-level results for the town’s schools.

Blisthorpe remembers those lost on the 25th anniversary of the town’s colliery disaster.

Read about a special honour for a Church Warsop woman in Zambia.

And the winner of a Chad Business Award talks about what it has meant to him.

Plus, of course, there’s your usual helping of community news, letters, columns and more.

As well as all this, there’s your guide to what’s on when and where in our entertainment section GO! and all the latest sport headlines at the back end.

So what are you waiting for? Go grab your copy now!