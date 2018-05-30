Sneak peek: What’s inside this week’s Chad

This week’s Chad is bursting with news, features and sport from your area. Here’s a sneak peek at what’s inside...

Read about the school that has turned itself around to get a Good Ofsted rating.

There’s the special wheelbarrow race in memory of a brave Mansfield Woodhouse woman.

Find out about the primary school pupils trying out vegetarian menus.

And meet the intrepid trio who are going a charity motorbike adventure dressed as superheroes.

And of course there’s your usual helping of community news, letters, columns and more.

As well as all this, there’s your guide to what’s on when and where in our entertainment section GO! and all the latest sport headlines at the back end.

So what are you waiting for? Go grab your copy now!