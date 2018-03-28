Sneak peek: What’s inside this week’s Chad

This week’s Chad is bursting with news, features and sport from your area. Here’s a sneak peek at what’s inside...

We meet the Mansfield mum who’s getting ready to run the London Marathon.

There’s news of more money to tackle potholes on the county’s roads.

We meet the new Miss Mansfield.

And read the story of two women who have travelled halfway around the world to help stray dogs in Thailand.

And of course there’s your usual helping of community news, letters, columns and more.

As well as all this, there’s your guide to what’s on when and where in our entertainment section GO! and all the latest sport headlines at the back end.

So what are you waiting for? Go grab your copy now!