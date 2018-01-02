SNEAK PEEK: What’s in this week’s Chad?

Here’s just some of what you’ll be reading in the first Chad of 2018...

We launch our new campaign Put Mansfield On The Map. Find out how you can help us to fight for more for our town.

Find out how veteran foster carer Catherine Gullen reacted when she found out she would be honoured by the queen and see who else locally has been named on the New Year’s Honours list.

We speak to David Prescott, the son of former Deputy Prime Minister John Prescott, who has launched a bid to be Labour’s parliamentary candidate for Mansfield.

We meet a Mansfield man who is pleading with the public to help keep him off the streets after finding himself homeless.

There are tributes to former Mansfield shop manager, Kirstie Louise Kirk, the 24-year-old who died in hospital after a crash in Derbyshire.

And of course there’s also your usual helping of community news, letters, columns and more.

As well as all of this, there’s your guide to what’s on when and where in our entertainment section GO! and all the latest Stags and sport headlines dominate the back pages.