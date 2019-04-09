The outside of the store

Sneak peek at Kirkby's new Subway

We take a first look at Kirkby's new Subway, which has created 20 new jobs.

The newest branch of the sandwich chain is set to open tomorrow (April 10) at 11am.

The high-tech new store has created 20 jobs, in a boost to the economy
The high-tech new store has created 20 jobs, in a boost to the economy
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
The new store will open in the former Kirkby fruit and veg shop, between Boots and the library
The new store will open in the former Kirkby fruit and veg shop, between Boots and the library
ugc
Buy a Photo
The new store will be the first Subway in Kirkby, with the closest other branches on Mansfield Road, Sutton, and Leeming Street, Mansfield.
The new store will be the first Subway in Kirkby, with the closest other branches on Mansfield Road, Sutton, and Leeming Street, Mansfield.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Youll soon be able to grab an Italian B.M.T or hearty steak and cheese on the go, or dine indoors.
Youll soon be able to grab an Italian B.M.T or hearty steak and cheese on the go, or dine indoors.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2