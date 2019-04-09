Sneak peek at Kirkby's new Subway We take a first look at Kirkby's new Subway, which has created 20 new jobs. The newest branch of the sandwich chain is set to open tomorrow (April 10) at 11am. The high-tech new store has created 20 jobs, in a boost to the economy jpimedia Buy a Photo The new store will open in the former Kirkby fruit and veg shop, between Boots and the library ugc Buy a Photo The new store will be the first Subway in Kirkby, with the closest other branches on Mansfield Road, Sutton, and Leeming Street, Mansfield. jpimedia Buy a Photo Youll soon be able to grab an Italian B.M.T or hearty steak and cheese on the go, or dine indoors. jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 2