Smiles on GSCE results day at The Garibaldi School

Students at The Garibaldi School, part of Nova Education Trust, have achieved well again this year in their GCSE and Level 2 qualifications.

This cohort nationally have had a tumultuous and challenging secondary school experience and it’s testament to their hard work, dedication and amazing character that has allowed them to succeed.

Martin Dawson, Deputy Head Teacher at The Garibaldi School, said: "There was a real mood of celebration in the hall as students found out that they’d secured the grades needed to move on to a range of next steps.

"Some will now stay on at Garibaldi Sixth Form for A Levels, others will go to college for vocational courses at Level 3 or starting Level 2 and 3 apprenticeships.

“As always on results days, there were students celebrating Grade 9s and Distinction*s, but also those students celebrating securing that Grade 4 or Grade 5 that had been hard won.

"We’re incredibly proud of everyone’s achievements but a particular mention for Isabel Tyler, Cory Vincent, Tristan Yeung and Cameron Jackson who all secured an average grade above an 8 and between them secured 25 Grade 8s and 9s.”

Students from the school gave some advice to the upcoming Year 11s.

Cameron said: "Enjoy the year but prepare early so it becomes easier in the long term."

Isabel said: "Think through stressful situations and stay calm, you can overcome them."

Cory said: "Revision might not be the funnest thing but it is worth it in the end."

Tristan said: "Study hard to have no regrets and then embrace your results."

Mia Rathbone, who is moving on to Dramatic Arts pathway after Garibaldi, said: "To be successful it’s important to have a good balance. This helped me to be successful."