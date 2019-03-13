Skegby care home slammed for placing residents at risk of harm

A Skegby care home has been given six months to improve or lose its licence after inspectors slammed it following an unannounced inspection.

Bluebell Lodge Care Home was rated inadequate and placed in special measures by CQC inspectors following the visit in December.

In the report the inspector states: “Throughout our inspection of Bluebell Lodge, we found serious concerns that posed a risk to the safety of people living at the home.”

People were at risk of harm as risks associated with their care and support were not managed safely. Risk such as falls, choking and pressure ulcers were not properly assessed and there were insufficient measures in place to reduce risk.

Residents were at risk of injury due to poor moving and handling practices. People were unable to summon help as their call bells were not always left within reach. Inspectors found multiple concerns with the management and administration of medicines which placed people at risks of not receiving their medicines as prescribed.

The home was not clean and infection control practices were not followed.

People were not protected from abuse and improper treatment. Safeguarding referrals had not been made when allegations had been raised against staff and people were subject to restrictive behaviour management techniques.

There were not enough staff to meet people’s needs and people were supported by staff who did not have the competency to ensure their wellbeing or safety. Safe recruitment practices were followed.

People were not offered enough to eat and drink and were at risk of dehydration or malnutrition.

There had been a failure to identify and address serious issues with the safety and quality of the service at

Bluebell Lodge. Systems to monitor and improve the quality of the service were not effective. Where audits had identified areas for improvement action had not been taken to address issues. Inspectors had concerns about the competency of the leadership team.

The inspector concluded: “Effective action was not taken to address concerns raised during our inspection. The implementation of improvement plans was disorganized and there was a lack of

effective oversight of planned action. Failings in leadership and governance placed people at risk of harm.

“The overall rating for this service is ‘Inadequate’ and the service is therefore in ‘special measures’.”