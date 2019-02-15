Skate park and bouldering wall set for Sutton?

Plans have been unveiled to open an indoor skate park and bouldering centre in Sutton.
The team behind Asylum Academy for Extreme Sports in Huthwaite have submitted a planning application to Ashfield District Council seeking permission for the venture.
They are seeking permission to change the use of an industrial unit at the Old Sheepbridge Works, off Hamilton Road, to leisure purposes.
The application says: "The site will be used for an indoor skate park and bouldering wall, retail shop and cafe."
It would be open from 3-10pm on weekdays and 10am-10pm on weekdays and bank holidays. A decision on the application is expected by mid-April.
Asylum skatepark is based at Fulwood Road North, Huthwaite.
