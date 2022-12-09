News you can trust since 1952
Sixty Sutton schoolchildren enjoy a special day of gymnastics

Pupils from a Sutton school enjoyed a special trip to a gymnastics centre.

By Christopher ElgeniaContributor
6 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 9th Dec 2022, 4:38pm

Leamington Primary and Nursery Academy took Year 3 and 4 pupils to visit Beth Tweddle Gymnastics Centre in Mansfield.

The 60 children enjoyed a special three-hour long session of gymnastics and learning.

As part of Beth Tweddle’s community and school engagement and led by the centre’s qualified staff, the children had the opportunity of expert coaching on the purpose-built specialist gym floor as well as their first experience on range of equipment not usually available to school PE teachers.

Everyone a potential gymnast of the future
The day was rounded off with medals for the best gymnasts in each year group and, after great excitement, the children voted Robyn Skinn as their number one gymnast among the teachers and assistants.

All of the children left with the opportunity to return with their parents for a free taster and, after a day full of smiles, the centre staff were rewarded with one boy reporting it as his “best day ever”.

