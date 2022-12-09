Leamington Primary and Nursery Academy took Year 3 and 4 pupils to visit Beth Tweddle Gymnastics Centre in Mansfield.

The 60 children enjoyed a special three-hour long session of gymnastics and learning.

As part of Beth Tweddle’s community and school engagement and led by the centre’s qualified staff, the children had the opportunity of expert coaching on the purpose-built specialist gym floor as well as their first experience on range of equipment not usually available to school PE teachers.

Everyone a potential gymnast of the future

The day was rounded off with medals for the best gymnasts in each year group and, after great excitement, the children voted Robyn Skinn as their number one gymnast among the teachers and assistants.

