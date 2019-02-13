Six reasons why Valentine's Day can go to hell No, we're not feeling the love. Here's why... 1. THE PRESENTS ARE ABSOLUTE CRINGE That 8.99 Forever Friends bear you painstakingly selected from Card Factory? Yeah it's going straight to the back of the wardrobe, mate Pixabay other Buy a Photo 2. QUESTIONABLE ORIGINS The snivelling masses don't realise Valentine's Day originates from an ancient Roman festival where people would slap their partners with pieces of cloth drenched in goat blood (actually, kinda sounds more fun?) Pixabay other Buy a Photo 3. ROSES ARE CHUFFING EXPENSIVE You'd be forgiven for wanting to spend that hard-earned 50 quid on something other than a wad of organisms that are only going to die in a vase in approx 1.5 days Pixabay other Buy a Photo 4. IT'S A CONSUMERIST CULT How about romance your partner, not the economy? Pixabay other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 2