Six Ashfield councillors still haven't submitted criminal record checks

A councillor has said ‘it is not good enough’ that six Ashfield District Councillors have not taken part in a voluntary DBS check.

Councillor Lee Anderson, who represents Huthwaite, has said the six of the 35 councillors without have had ‘more than enough time’ to complete a standard disclosure and barring service check, which searches for criminal convictions, warnings and reprimands.

The names of those with out have not been released and no suggestion that they have done anything wrong.

In December 2016 the council voted for the voluntary introduction of DBS checks for its elected members, which the members would pay themselves.

He said: “If councillors are doing their jobs right, they will be in contact with the public and some of those will be vulnerable adults or children because our job is to interact with the public.”

He said: “We all voted on it, the checks take about a month to come through and they have had 17, that is more than enough time.

“When I first became a councillor, I was astounded at how easy it was. You have no background checks for all they know I could have been a murderer.

“I am not saying a criminal record is an excuse to exclude them, we all deserve second chances but it is about transparency.

“I have my DBS check on my Facebook page and I challenge other councillors to do the same.”

A council spokesman said: “There is no legal requirement for elected members to hold DBS certificate as they do not fall into the guidelines set by the DBS.

“Discussions on progressing the remaining checks are underway ; the situation will be reported to and monitored by the standards committee at the council.”

Councillor Jason Zadrozny, council leader has said they are looking into making the check compulsory and looking at getting the checks done before people apply to be councillors.

He said: “I am hoping it will get to a point where people put it in their election leaflets.”