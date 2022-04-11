'Significant loss of habitat and wildlife' at Clipstone's Vicar Water Country park after large fire

A fire broke out at 9pm on Sunday April 10 and was visible from several miles away.

A large area of vegetation was destroyed in the blaze at the park, which is home to hundreds of different species of wild animals.

The blaze is one of a number of fires which have occurred in the Clipstone area this month, and attempts are being made to identify those responsible for setting the fires.

The blaze was started at around 9pm on Sunday

A spokesperson from Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “On Sunday, April 10 at 9pm we were called to a fire in the open at Vicar Water Country Park, Clipstone.

"Two fire engines attended from Mansfield and Edwinstowe Fire Stations.

"Crews used a water tender ladder, high pressure hosereel, fire beaters and knapsacks to extinguish the fire and we left the area by 23:05.

Councillor Scott Carlton shared a video of the blaze to his Facebook page and expressed his sadness at the loss of habitat for what is a popular spot for many wild animals.

The blaze destroyed a large section of the park.

He said: “I am deeply troubled and saddened by the arson incident on Sunday evening at Vicar Water Country Park.

"The damage has caused significant loss of habit and wildlife and this is by far the worst of recent fires that have been started across multiple locations in Clipstone.

“I am grateful to the response for of Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue who attended and extinguished the fire.

“Work by Newark and Sherwood District Council, Nottinghamshire Police and the Fire Service is ongoing to identify those responsible whilst promoting the dangers of lighting fires like this.

“I thank members of the public for raising the alarm again on this latest incident.

"That said we do also need the support of the public to help resolve these matters by reporting any form of anti-social behaviour or crime in general immediately to the relevant authorities.