‘Shy’ martial arts champion up for youth award

The ability and attitude of a 15-year-old Mansfield boy, who is a British martial arts champion, have earned him a nomination for a prestigious award.

Fifteen-year-old Andrew Johncock has been quietly making progress in Brazilian ju-jitsu over the past five years.

Alycia-Shai Green-Wyld, of Bilsthorpe, who has been nominated for a 4Uth Award.

So quietly in fact that staff at myplace Young People’s Centre in Westfield Lane, Mansfield were amazed to discover that Andrew is the current national champion for his age group and weight class (80kg).

Now Jane Penistone, a youth worker at the centre, has nominated him in Nottinghamshire County Council’s annual 4Uth Awards, which aim to recognise outstanding achievements by young people.

Jane said: “Andrew’s humility, commitment and loyalty to his martial arts, and his shyness in not wanting to draw attention to himself, have meant that he has kept his success from everyone except those in his inner circle.”

Andrew, who goes to the Manor Academy at Mansfield Woodhouse, is described by the council as “an exceptionally polite, modest, well-mannered and considerate young man, who sets a good example for others to follow and commands respect from his peers at the youth club”.

He was “diligent, dedicated, focused and single-minded in his approach to ju-jitsu training, which he has been doing for five years with his coach Shane Mills”.

Also nominated for a 4Uth Award is 14-year-old Alicya-Shai Green-Wyld, of Bilsthorpe, for the way she has fought back from extreme adversity to become a positive role model at the village’s Young People’s Centre.

Alicya-Shai’s father died when she was a toddler and her older sister had a car accident that left her seriously ill and struggling to walk.

She was also bullied at school and when she first attended the youth centre at the age of ten, she was cheeky and disruptive. But now, she has been put forward for an award by youth worker Vickie Dolby after turning into “a very polite and respectful young lady” who helps others.

Alicya-Shai is working on her Duke Of Edinburgh awards and is also a talented artist, helping to create designs for theme nights and events at the centre.