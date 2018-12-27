Show which sprinkles glitter at mental health issues is coming to Mansfield

An award-winning comedy musical that throws glitter at depression is coming to Mansfield.

Silent Uproar is bringing A Super Happy Story (About Feeling Super Sad) to the Old Library on Leeming Street.

The show, which was shortlisted for the Mental Health Foundation’s first ever Mental Health Fringe Award at Edinburgh Fringe, is influenced by the company’s personal experiences, people living with mental health problems and medical professionals.

Alex Mitchell, artistic director of Silent Uproar, said: “We wanted to create something that challenged the notion that depression is just being a bit sad. We wanted to create a fun show for people who are living with it, but also for their mate that doesn’t really believe that depression is a thing.”

The team spent a year researching for the show, interviewing 50 people living with depression, speaking to psychiatrists, the NHS, mental health nurses, Mind charity and psychologists.

The cast and crew have also had mental health awareness training from Hull and East Yorkshire Mind, organised by NHS Hull Clinical Commissioning Group.

Dan Roper, Chair of NHS Hull Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “Around one in four people in the UK will experience a mental health problem each year, yet too often people are afraid to talk about their experiences because they fear it will affect their jobs or relationships.

“Simply talking about mental illness can help break down stereotypes and take the taboo out of something that can affect all of us.”

The show will be in Mansfield on May 23 and at Nonsuch Theatre in Nottingham on May 24.

Tickets for Mansfield will be available from www.inspireculture.org.uk