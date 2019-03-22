Show homes opened at 'purpose built village' in Mansfield

Two show homes at a "purpose built village" in Mansfield have been opened to the public.

There are plans for the development in Berry Hill to include a school, health centre, shops, cafés, pubs and other social spaces.

A kitchen in a show home in Berry Hill.

The four-bedroom ‘Worcester’ and ‘Laurel’ show homes are two of the 146 homes property developer Bellway is building at the site.

Carolyne Watkinson, Bellway East Midlands Sales Director, said: “The Worcester is a four-bedroom semi-detached home over three floors, which is very attractively priced from £226,000.

"It really is a lot of house for the money.”

The ground floor features a kitchen / dining room, a living room and a downstairs cloakroom.

The first floor features three bedrooms, including two doubles and a family bathroom.

The top floor consists of a master bedroom with an en suite.

As for the other show home, the Laurel, Carolyne said: “It’s a beautiful four-bedroom home with a bay window, which – despite being detached – is available from just £257,000.”

Downstairs, the Laurel features a bay window to the front-facing living room, a cloakroom and an open-plan kitchen, dining and family area.

Upstairs there are four bedrooms, with an en suite to bedroom one, and a bathroom.

Carolyne said: “It’s clear that the homes we’re building at Berry Hill are much-needed, as twelve homes were snapped up by buyers before we’d even launched the show homes.

“The development boasts a sought-after location near a thriving town centre with great shopping and a bustling market, and excellent travel connections to nearby commuter areas.

“It’s also surrounded by green countryside, with a selection of public parks nearby which are ripe for exploration and a tranquil wood less than a mile away.”