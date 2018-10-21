'Shots' fired in Sutton

Police officers are investigating after a firearms incident in Sutton last night (Saturday, October 20).

There were reports of potential shots being fired near Carsic Road, Sutton.

Officers were called to the address at around 7.15pm.

There will be police officers will in the area patrolling today to offer reassurance to the community and they would like to reassure everyone that incidents of gun crime are extremely rare.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 101 quoting incident number 816 of October 20.