Shopping online this Black Friday? Read this important advice

Action Fraud has issued important advice on how to shop online safely ahead of Black Friday.

Black Friday, regarded as the first day of the Christmas shopping season, is tomorrow - and people are being urged to take note of the following advice.

Software updates

Make sure you've installed the latest software and app updates. Criminals use weaknesses in software to attack your devices and steal information, such as your payment details.

Email accounts

Use a strong, separate password for your email account. Criminals can use your email to access other online accounts, such as those you use for online shopping.

Phishing

Don't click on a link in an unexpected email or text. The volume of online shopping related phishing emails increases significantly during the holiday period. Remember, if a deal seems too good to be true, it probably is.

Payment methods

Don't pay for goods or services by bank transfer unless you know and trust the person. Payments via bank transfer offer you no protection if you become a victim of fraud.

For more information on how to stay secure online, visit www.cyberaware.gov.uk