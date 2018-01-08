Shopping centre collects unwanted festive gifts for good cause

Now that Christmas is but a distant memory, Four Seasons Shopping Centre is urging people to donate presents to its ‘unwanted gift appeal’ to help raise money for charity.

Launched on Boxing Day and running until Friday 12 January, shoppers have the opportunity to give all those gifts that will be relegated to the back of the cupboard to the campaign.

They will then be collected by Samaritans who will host a one day special sale at the centre on Saturday January 13 so shoppers have the chance to buy a treasure or two at the stall.

Rebekah O’Neill, Four Seasons Centre manager, said: “Most of us receive the occasional gift that isn’t quite our cup of tea and it seems a shame to let them go to waste gathering dust somewhere long forgotten. This is a great way to recycle while fundraising.

“We’re encouraging generous customers to bring their unwanted Christmas presents to the centre and drop them off at the customer service desk to be included in Samaritans’ charity ‘unwanted gift’ sale. This will offer the perfect chance for visitors to find something more to their taste,” concluded Rebekah.

If people don’t have an unwanted gift but would still like to be a part of the campaign they are more than welcome to purchase a little something which they can donate to the charity sale.

Unwanted gifts can be left at the centre’s customer service desk any time during the day up until Friday January 12