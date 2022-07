Crews from Bolsover Fire Station were called to attended a collision at the Palterton crossroads on Sunday, July 3, at 8.25pm,

When they arrived, they found a female casualty who was still inside the flipped car.

Firefighters found that the car had flipped onto its roof during the crash.

Firefighters were able to remove the woman from the vehicle – who suffered no significant injuries – and left her in the care of the East Midlands Ambulance Service.

Fire crews were able to free the driver from her car.