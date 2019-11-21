Shocking images show destruction caused by second Mansfield landslide

These dramatic pictures show the destruction caused by a landslide which has taken out the back end of a homeowner's garden in Mansfield.

Tonnes of mud cascaded from the edge of the precipice at around 9am this morning (November 21), landing on a pavement 50ft below.

An aerial shot of the devastation. Image: SWNS.

And aerial images captured at the scene in Rock Hill this afternoon show how close a detached house was to the natural disaster.

Part of the property's back garden and a fence surrounding it were taken out by the falling earth.

A wall at the top of the precipice was also destroyed and bits of brick slammed into the footpath at the bottom.

Fortunately no one was walking past at the time and no one was injured.

The fallen cliff face. Image: Jason Chadwick/Mansfield Chad.

But an eyewitness has told your Chad that a women and her baby were "extremely close" to getting struck by the debris.

John Brown, who lives on Ratcliffe Gate, was walking to the Co-op store on Southwell Road West when he heard what "sounded like branches snapping".

Mr Brown then witnessed part of the cliff cascade down onto the pavement, closely avoiding the woman and her baby and luckily not hitting any cars on the road.

A Mansfield District Council spokeswoman said council building control officers are on site and that the incident is being investigated.

A digger is being used to remove the rubble from the pavement and a road next to it, part of which still remains closed.

Damage to the cliff face. Image: Mansfield Chad.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesman said: "We were called at 9am. Officers have been providing traffic management at the scene."

The incident follows a similar mudslide in Mansfield, which saw 35 homes evacuated in Bank End Close.

Sixty people still remain displaced following the quarry collapse, with Mansfield District Council and geographical firm Fairhurst working to recover 1,300 tonnes of debris from gardens.

The cause of incidents like this is thought to be periods of extreme wet weather which cause the earth to soften, with the council blaming the earlier incident on a "month's worth of rain".