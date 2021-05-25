Shirebrook road closed after police incident
Police are warning drivers to avoid a Shirebrook road after an incident this morning.
Tuesday, 25th May 2021, 11:07 am
Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said the collision on Stinting Lane involved two vehicles and they released one casualty.
An image released by the local policing team in Shirebrook showed officers and fire service teams at the scene of the incident.
Shirebrook Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) posted on Facebook: “Road closed due to incident. Please divert if coming through Main Street, Shirebrook Junction, to Stinting Lane. Will update when cleared.”