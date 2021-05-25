Shirebrook road closed after police incident

Police are warning drivers to avoid a Shirebrook road after an incident this morning.

By Tim Paget
Tuesday, 25th May 2021, 11:07 am

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said the collision on Stinting Lane involved two vehicles and they released one casualty.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

An image released by the local policing team in Shirebrook showed officers and fire service teams at the scene of the incident.

Shirebrook Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) posted on Facebook: “Road closed due to incident. Please divert if coming through Main Street, Shirebrook Junction, to Stinting Lane. Will update when cleared.”

The scene of the incident in Shirebrook. Shirebrook SNT via Facebook.