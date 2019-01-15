Shirebrook man jailed for twenty months after committing more than 21 offences in eight months

A 32-year-old Shirebrook man has been jailed for a total of twenty months for more than 21 driving and theft offences in Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire.

Lee Shipman, of no fixed address, was arrested and later charged in November last year following an investigation by officers on the Shirebrook Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team.

Lee Shipman

The offences all took place between April and December 2018.

Mr Shipman was jailed for four months each for two offences of driving while disqualified, on Rotherham Road, New Houghton, and Meadow Lane, Shirebrook, to be served consecutively, and two months imprisonment for driving while disqualified on Swanwick Avenue, Shirebrook.

He was convicted of twelve offences of the theft of petrol from forecourts in Tibshelf, Mansfield, Forest Town, Southwell, Rhodesia, Worksop, Mansfield Woodhouse, Sutton, Ollerton and Warsop, and was sentenced to 10 months for each offence, one to be served consecutively and the rest to be served concurrently.

Mr Shipman was also sentenced to serve three months in prison for the theft of number plates from a car park at Doe Hill Country Park, which is to be served concurrently.

The remaining offences included driving without insurance, in Glapwell and Shirebrook, and failing to stop after a collision in Shirebrook.

He was also disqualified from driving for 46 months, had his licence endorsed and was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £140 following the hearing at Derby Crown Court on Thursday, December 20.