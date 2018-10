Shirebrook firefighters tackled a rubbish fire along with a blaze at a wasteland.

The rubbish fire broke out yesterday (Sunday, October 21) at around 4.06pm at a car park off Brook Park, East Road at Shirebrook.

Crews extinguished it with hose reel jets.

The second fire, on wasteland at Whaley Road, Langwith, was reported at around 5.08pm the same day.

Crews used buckets of water to put it out.

Nobody was hurt.

