Firefighters in Shirebrook were called to attend a campfire that had spread to a tree.

Crews were called to Harebell Drive at about 7pm last night (September 15) to extinguish the fire, which had been left unattended.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Shirebrook crews were in attendance at a campfire that had spread to a tree.

"This is close to Harebell Drive Shirebrook. Crews were using water backpack and buckets of water to extinguish the fire."