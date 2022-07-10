Shirebrook firefighters battle woodland blaze and appeal for information

Shirebrook Fire Station attended a woodland blaze overnight (Image: Shirebrook Fire Station / Twitter)

Staff from Derbyshire's Shirebrook Fire Station arrived at the scene to find the patch of grassland well alight.

Pictures shared by the station show a large trail of fire snaking a path in between the trees.

Other images show firefighters battling to stop the blaze spreading.

Crews estimate that around 100sqm of woodland, the location of which has not been released, was torched in the incident.

And Shirebrook Fire Station has hinted that the flames may have been ignited deliberately.

In a statement about the incident released online during the early hours of Sunday (July 10), Shirebrook Fire Station wrote: "Tonight crews attended approximately 100sqm of woodland well alight.