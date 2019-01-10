Shirebrook Academy pupils shine in annual design competition

Year nine pupils from Shirebrook Academy in Mansfield have once again been challenged to showcase their creativity and design prowess by taking part in what has now become an annual competition organised by business gifts and promotional merchandise specialists Pellacraft.

The design competition began in 2017, and was the brainchild of former pupil, Laura Parsons who works at Pellacraft as a graphic designer.

Participants were asked to design logos and other visuals to ‘promote your favourite place.’

The resulting designs had to be capable of being applied to promotional gifts supplied by Pellacraft.

The winner was Kasey Shaw for her ‘under the sea’ design, and runners up were Millie Hindley, who chose the Maldives, Amber Bowen, who chose space, Kizzie Bottomley, who picked Australia, and Ben Madeley, who focused on Senegal.

As well as their gift set, all winners and runners up were presented with a certificate and work experience at Pellacraft.

Laura Parsons said, “Well done to all who took part.

“It is always hard trying to judge a winner, especially when you see the amount of time, effort and creativity that each pupil puts into their designs.

“Sadly, there can only be one winner, and Kasey should be really proud of her achievement.

“We now hope that this competition will become a regular feature of the school curriculum so that many more pupils gain the opportunity to express their passion for their most favourite place.”