Sherwood Forest visitor centre topping out

A topping out ceremony in Edwinstowe on Wednesday (March 28) will herald an important milestone in the £5 million Sherwood Forest visitor centre.

Partners in the new Sherwood Forest Visitor Centre project are due to celebrate the Topping Out of the new building today– a milestone which marks the end of external works on the actual building, and the start of the internal fit out.

Despite a harsh winter, particularly over the last few weeks, the new centre in Forest Corner, Edwinstowe is still on course to open its doors to the public this summer as planned.

Ross Frazer, RSPB’s project manager, said whilst external work has finished on the building, there is still a lot of landscaping to be done outside, in tandem with the internal fit out – but we are excited about what lies ahead.”

“Seeing the building emerge to this point has been hugely exciting, but the phase ahead is even more thrilling – the work we are about to start doing now is what will transform this stunning looking structure into a world-class visitor centre, which is no less than this legendary forest deserves.

“It will also take us even closer to opening our doors to the public, and taking over guardianship of this iconic place, which is the most exciting aspect of all.”

Partners from the consortium responsible for the new centre – which is led by the RSPB – are due to visit site on Wednesday (28) to see the progress for themselves.

This includes Sherwood Forest Trust, The Woodland Trust, Thoresby estate and Continuum Attractions, all of whom are working together with Nottinghamshire County Council. They will also be joined by the D2N2 Local Enterprise Partnership, who earlier this year pledged £500,000 funding towards the scheme.

Work began on the building, which is situated in Forest Corner, on the edge of Edwinstowe village, late August last year. It is due to open its doors this summer. The old centre, which is located in the Site of Special Scientific Interest within the forest, will be carefully dismantled then, and the area returned to nature. Work will now start on adding internal walls in the centre and welcome area, with features and information to inspire visits.