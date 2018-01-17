Sharon inspires people to get out of debt

A Sutton woman who racked up debts of £50,000 spending on designer clothes told a BBC audience her addiction made her try to commit suicide.

Sharon Bull appeared on East Midlands Inside Out on Monday where she told how she had a comfortable lifestyle but developed an addiction to buying expensive clothes and holidays.

Sharon told how she managed to bounce back from her problems and now she is a successful life coach and inspirational speaker.

She has written a book to help others deal with similar spending addictions.

She said: “I lost everything - My world as I knew it just fell apart.

“Just like any addiction I got an almighty high from doing that, but like any othr addiction I also had the almighty low.

“Yet I couldn’t stop. I was on anti-depressants and I also was drinking very heavily and I decided that that was it.

She likened her problem to alcoholism and said depression had led her to her habit. She owed over £50,000.

Sharon had attempted suicide in 2011 after selling her home to pay credit card bills.

Sharon said: “Fortunately for me I actually did collapse through the drink.”

Eventually she was able to clear a big chunk of her debts by moving back home with her mother and selling her designer clothes on eBay.

Sharon has written a book, called Stripped Bare, to advise on how people can deal with a similar shopping addiction.

She told the BBC: “There’s no magic formula for this.

“But at the same time I live acompletely different lifestyle.

“I don’t want the material stuff I wanted before.”