Serious collision closes main Mansfield road

A main road in Mansfield has been closed after a serious collision.

The collision, between a car and a motorcycle, happened on the A617 near Water Lane, just before 8pm today (Thursday)

The A617 has been closed in both directions between Chesterfield Road North and Abbott Road. Water Lane has also been closed between Abbott Road and the A617.

Drivers are being urged to avoid the area as the roads are expected to be closed for some time.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number 761 of Thursday 11 January 2018.