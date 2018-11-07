Serious collision between a lorry and a car near Wheelgate Park

Emergency services are currently at the scene of a "serious collision" between a lorry and a car in Farnsfield.

Nottinghamshire Police have said that Longland Lane, near the junction with the A614, has been closed following the crash at 11.59am today.

Drivers are being advised to avoid the area.

