Selston post office opens after two week makeover

Selston's post office has been reopened after it was closed for two weeks for a modern makeover.

The Portland Road Post Office which opened today, Wednesday, February 13, has a new layout.

Post office services are provided from a new Post Office counter located towards the rear of the shop.

The new opening hours are Monday to Saturday, 9am to 5.30pm. This means that the Post Office is now open on Saturday afternoons.

Ian Murphy, Post Office Area Network Change Manager, said: “We are confident that this vibrant new-style Post Office at the heart of the local community will meet customer needs.

This modernisation is part of a major investment programme, the largest in the history of the Post Office and will secure services for the future.”