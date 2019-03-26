Selston parish council chair sad to see 'highly valued' councillor resign

The chairman of Selston Parish Council has said he is 'sad' that a councillor has resigned.

Councillor Sam Wilson, chairman of Selston Parish Council responded to the resignation of councillor Christine Quinn-Wilcox at a parish council meeting yesterday (March 23).

Councillor Christine Quinn-Wilcox, left

Coun Quinn-Wilcox, who is also a district councillor for Ashfield Independents stated that the public not being allowed to ask questions during the meeting played a part in her resignation.

Coun Wilson said: "Councillor Quinn-Wilcox was a highly valued member of the team, and has been an active member of the parish council over the last year.

"Her input was greatly appreciated

"We felt very sad that she felt the need to resign."

The meeting agenda did not include the usual 15 minutes set aside to allow members of the public to speak, much to the attending public's dismay.

However, Coun Wilson says this is due to concerns over electioneering in the meeting, with elections due to take place in May.

"A month ago we had a request from Councillor D Martin to cancel the next three monthly meetings, due to concerns of electioneering in meetings.

"After seeking advice from National Association of Local Councils (NALC), we could not cancel the meetings.

"We decided to not allow public speaking at meetings only for the following two meetings.

"Public speaking time will resume in May, and at next months meeting we will look to extend the 15 minutes allowed to half an hour."