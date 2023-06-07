Selston nursing home plans to open 'intergenerational space' with nursery

Wren Hall, on Nottingham Road, plans to open a new collaborative building with Little Wrens nursery, which is attached to the home.

The space, which is set to open this summer, will have a coffee shop feel and be able to host the likes of films, discos, and meal times.

Anita Astle, Wren Hall owner and manager, said: “We're excited to be opening this new space. Our goal is to create a welcoming and inclusive environment that brings together people of all ages and abilities.

A Wren Hall resident with children from Little Wrens nursery.

“We believe the new intergenerational space will be a hub of activity and a valuable resource for the local community, enriching the lives of everyone involved.”

Designed to bring together family members and young children, the space will provide an opportunity for intergenerational activities to take place and help create a sense of community.

The aim is for the nursing home and the nursery to share lunchtimes, as well as integrate with the wider Selston community while maintaining safeguarding requirements.

The home said intergenerational mixing is “known to have many benefits”, bringing “joy, purpose, and meaningful connections to family members, while also providing learning opportunities for the younger generation. It can also help to reduce feelings of loneliness and isolation in the elderly”.

Intergenerational mixing between Wren Hall Nursing Home and Little Wrens Nursery.

Courtney Price, Little Wrens manager, said: “No-one is too old or too young to benefit from the magic of intergenerational mixing and I think we really demonstrate that at Little Wrens, with just how wonderful the everyday interaction with Wren Hall is.

“This new space will only accelerate the benefits we have seen so far and be a great opportunity for our children to continue to learn from and connect with older adults.”

The space will be equipped with a range of facilities, including a coffee bar style kitchenette, table and chairs for dining and communal activities, and reclining chairs for relaxation and watching movies on the cinema screen.

