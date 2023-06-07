News you can trust since 1952
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Wegovy: What is the weight loss jab which GPs will offer on NHS
Downing Street on ‘lockdown’ after suspicious package reported
Coronation Street star is suffering with dementia
PJ Harvery announces UK tour dates for autumn 2023
Pope Francis to undergo abdominal surgery in Rome
Boy, 14, dies at school following ‘isolated incident’

Selston nursing home plans to open 'intergenerational space' with nursery

A specialist dementia nursing home in Selston has announced plans to open a new “multipurpose, intergenerational space” in collaboration with a nearby nursery.
By Amy FlynnContributor
Published 7th Jun 2023, 12:10 BST- 2 min read

Wren Hall, on Nottingham Road, plans to open a new collaborative building with Little Wrens nursery, which is attached to the home.

The space, which is set to open this summer, will have a coffee shop feel and be able to host the likes of films, discos, and meal times.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anita Astle, Wren Hall owner and manager, said: “We're excited to be opening this new space. Our goal is to create a welcoming and inclusive environment that brings together people of all ages and abilities.

A Wren Hall resident with children from Little Wrens nursery.A Wren Hall resident with children from Little Wrens nursery.
A Wren Hall resident with children from Little Wrens nursery.
Most Popular

“We believe the new intergenerational space will be a hub of activity and a valuable resource for the local community, enriching the lives of everyone involved.”

Designed to bring together family members and young children, the space will provide an opportunity for intergenerational activities to take place and help create a sense of community.

The aim is for the nursing home and the nursery to share lunchtimes, as well as integrate with the wider Selston community while maintaining safeguarding requirements.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The home said intergenerational mixing is “known to have many benefits”, bringing “joy, purpose, and meaningful connections to family members, while also providing learning opportunities for the younger generation. It can also help to reduce feelings of loneliness and isolation in the elderly”.

Intergenerational mixing between Wren Hall Nursing Home and Little Wrens Nursery.Intergenerational mixing between Wren Hall Nursing Home and Little Wrens Nursery.
Intergenerational mixing between Wren Hall Nursing Home and Little Wrens Nursery.
Read More
Wearing seatbelts key to happy life according to mental health discussion in Sel...

Courtney Price, Little Wrens manager, said: “No-one is too old or too young to benefit from the magic of intergenerational mixing and I think we really demonstrate that at Little Wrens, with just how wonderful the everyday interaction with Wren Hall is.

“This new space will only accelerate the benefits we have seen so far and be a great opportunity for our children to continue to learn from and connect with older adults.”

The space will be equipped with a range of facilities, including a coffee bar style kitchenette, table and chairs for dining and communal activities, and reclining chairs for relaxation and watching movies on the cinema screen.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Rated outstanding by the Care Quality Commission health watchdog, Wren Hall said it “strives to provide a homely and friendly environment to help those living with dementia to achieve independence”.

Related topics:SelstonAnita Astle