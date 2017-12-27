SEEING RED: It’s been a year to forget

So 2017 is all over bar the shouting – and what a year it has been, or not.

More celebrities have died, just as I predicted at the back end of last year.

I have no idea why, but some drama queens thought 2016 was the worst year ever.

I can still remember the outbursts on Twitter from the armchair generals telling 2016 to go where the sun doesn’t shine. What do they know?

They obviously didn’t live through the delightful 80s when it seemed six months didn’t pass without a dreadful disaster happening - and that was just the clothes we wore.

No, 2017 has been equally bad, if not worse.

As well as our favourite celebs passing on, 2017 was the year when terror attacks sadly become the norm and the time when more and more people became absolutely fixated with Brexit and people famous for not being famous.

In a nutshell, 2017 won’t go down as a year to remember.

At least in 2016 we were good at sport.

Now our leading sportsmen have clouds hanging over them – be it surrounding drugs, street brawls, or how little tax they pay.

And what’s happened to all-conquering tennis star Andy Murray?

Well, he is no longer all-conquering, which makes him injured, Scottish and no longer British in the eyes of some.

We’re so fickle aren’t we?

And as for England’s cricketers, well they can stay Down Under for all I care.

What a shower they have become in the last six weeks.

At least we will be able to watch on with pride next summer as our nation’s footballers embark on yet another mission to end several decades of hurt at the World Cup in Russia.

I can’t wait.

And where do you start with politics in 2017.

Strong and stable were Prime Minister Theresa May’s buzzwords in the run up to June’s General Election. Of course, the country and the Government as a whole has been anything but strong and stable since.

I’m an animal lover, but if this Government was a pet it would have been put out of its misery a long time ago.

As D: Ream’s classic 90s dance hit goes, Things Can Only Get Better– but, to be honest, I won’t hold my breath.

No, 2018 will bring pretty much the same as we’ve seen this year and last.

You won’t be able to switch on the radio or TV without some tedious debate about Brexit.

Granted, it’s a huge thing with massive ramifications, but isn’t it boring?

Of course more celebrities will die, sparking the Twitter RIPers to share their fake grief and make someone else’s death all about them.

And I can’t let 2017 head into the sunset without mentioning our beloved motorists - who will continue to use their phones at the wheel, tailgate and hog the middle lane of clear motorways throughout the next 12 months.

Happy days, indeed.

Perhaps I should hibernate for the year and wake up on January 1, 2019?

So, all that remains to be said is Happy New Year everybody!