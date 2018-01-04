SEEING RED: Be yourself in 2018 and ignore the tosh from self-styled lifestyle gurus

Hello 2018! As I wrote in my previous column, I am not expecting this year to be any different to previous ones.

In a nutshell, it will be Brexit, Brexit and more Brexit.

It really is a crying shame that the national media hasn’t made a collective New Year resolution to ban reporting of it, because it’s just boring.

My views of it aren’t based on whether I’m for or against leaving the EU, but purely on the fact that I find watching paint dry somewhat more appealing.

Even the most fervent political aficionado must be sick to the back teeth of it, surely?

Anyway, talking of resolutions, we’re now 72 hours into the new year and I’m sure some of you must be already struggling to keep yours?

For me, I tend not to make any resolutions.

I just try to be myself - always angry - and do the best I can.

For some, the start of any new year is the time to wipe the slate clean and start again with fresh targets, be it dieting, stopping smoking or cutting down on the booze.

And boy don’t the media nationally tap into this.

For copious column inches have been filled over the Christmas period with advice on how to fight the flab.

And if it’s not lifestyle coaches or a has-been celeb lecturing us on how to lose the timber, there’s always a money-saving expert on hand to tell us how to save our pennies.

It’s basically the season to tell us how to lead our lives.

The most ridiculous piece of advice - and I use the term loosely - I have read during the festive break was from a life coach preaching on how to be happy in 2018.

Excuse me?

There are now tips on how to be happy?

How on earth can you teach someone how to be happy? Surely you are who you are.

Of course, if you have set yourself goals for 2018, then I wish you all the very best and I hope you achieve them!

But perhaps ignore some of the tosh you’re likely to read from these self-styled lifestyle gurus over the coming days.

Do that, and I am sure we will all be fine in 2018.

n Politicians - rightly or wrongly - are already held in low esteem by quite a few of us.

And having discovered that a group of Conservative MPs want to launch a lottery to pay for a new royal yacht simply highlights to me how some in Westminster are out of touch with society.

At a time when our NHS is on its knees, thousands of homeless people continue to sleep rough in our towns and cities and some families are reliant on foodbanks to survive, I think there are more pressing matters our politicians should be worried about than paying for a yacht.

Apparently the yacht will ‘showcase post-Brexit Britain and bring trade to our shores’.

Do me a favour, guys!

Perhaps they should instead channel their energies on another form of transport crying out for investment - the railways.

It’s not asking too much, is it?