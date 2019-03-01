Search is on for this year’s Community Star

The search is on in Mansfield for superstar volunteers who give their commitment and dedication to improving the lives of others.

Mansfield Building Society is reaching out to local charities and groups in a bid to find the Community Star of 2019.

The award, now in its third year, recognises the incredibly hard work and value that volunteers give to their chosen cause.

The winner will receive a £100 Love2Shop voucher, while their charity or group will also get a £150 cash donation from the Mansfield.

Last year’s Community Star was Sarah Spalding, of Mansfield Soup Kitchen, for her devotion to helping those sleeping rough on the streets of the town.

Nicola Caulton, the Mansfield’s branch and community development manager, said: “As a local building society, our core objective is to serve our members and the community in our heartland area.

“This award has been a great success, and we’re excited to be shining a light on the excellent work that local community groups and their volunteers do.

“We enjoy hosting the Community Star award because we can praise some of the fantastic voluntary work being done in our region.

“We believe in putting people first, and we want charities and community groups to come forward to tell us about the terrific local people who make such a difference.”

The award covers the whole of Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire, and there were so many high-quality nominations last year that two other people were also rewarded for their dedication.

Special recognition was bestowed on Richard Walker, of Chesterfield Amateur Boxing Club, and Tagan Masters, of the Worksop-based charity, From The Heart.

Richard, an octogenarian coach, was given a lifetime community contribution award for his many years of training boxers, while teenager Tagan received a young community star award for helping her chosen charity.

The Mansfield itself is renowned for its avid support of charities and community groups. It offers financial aid through its charitable trust and community support schemes, as well as volunteering through its Work in the Community initiative.

Nominations can be made on the Mansfield’s website, mansfieldbs.co.uk/community-star. The closing date is Saturday, March 31 at midnight.