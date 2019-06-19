Schoolchildren to take part in Ollerton climate change demo

An environmentally conscious Ollerton mum has organised an event for young people to show they care about climate change

Ollerton and Boughton councillor Donna Cumberlidge has invited to take part in the environmental activity sessions on June 26.

Mother of two Donna, 44, said: “I’ve organised this really as a local resident and a mother who cares about the world and local environment

“On the 26th June groups of people are coming together from across the UK outside Westminster to send a message to politicians about climate change and the need to protect our environment.

“As many people can’t get to London I thought it would be a great show of support, as a community, that we too care our climate change and the environment and want to do something.

Coun Cumberlidge said she has spoken to a number of schools and local groups such as the Women’s Institute and Brownies who are joining in.

The plan is that from 2pm-3pm the local schools will stop normal lessons and focus on activities and learning around the environment and climate change.

She added: “We are also having people meet on the street (the corner of Forest Road and Sherwood Drive) to show their support during this time.

“A new community group the Ollerton and Boughton Waste Wombles who do litter picking are also keen to come along and support. I hope people can come along and bring banners . Climate change affects everybody. Youngsters can make a difference even if it is just stopping dropping litter, or getting a compost bin for the garden.”