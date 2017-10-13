School celebrates Good Ofsted rating

Staff and pupils at a Mansfield academy are celebrating after being rated yet again as good by education watchdogs Ofsted.

St Philip Neri with St Bede Catholic Voluntary Academy was visited by inspectors on September 19.

The report said the leadership team has maintained the good quality of education in the school since the last inspection in 2012.

Head teacher William and the other school leaders are committed to continued improvement.

Mr Lewis said: “The report observed that our school team had shown no complacency and have worked hard together to build on the good practice found in the previous inspection.

“It was reported that parents hold the school in very high regard.

“The behaviour of the children was singled out as being of a very high standard and the children were seen to be very happy in school.

“We were particularly proud of the fact that pupils’ spiritual, moral, social and cultural learning is a strength of the school.

“We use every opportunity available to help children learn about their own culture and those of others.”

Governors were also praised for their clear strategic vision for the school.

It was also recognised that the school gives the children the opportunity to participate in special events in the local community and beyond.

The governing body have produced clear plans to improve the school - The actions taken by the attendance officer have led to considerable improvements in attendance. The proportion of pupils who are persistently absent has reduced. Attendance rates are now very close to the national averages.