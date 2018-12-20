School bus crashes on Kelham Bridge and injures three

A school bus carrying people has veered off a main road near Kelham Bridge and crashed, injuring three.

The crash happened at around 11.20am today on the A617 near Newark and Kelham Bridge.

Kelham Bridge.

One of the tyres on the bus is believed to have fallen off and school bus signs on the vehicle can clearly be seen.

A spokesman for East Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 11.20am on December 20 to the A617 near Kelham Bridge.

“The caller reported that there had been a road traffic collision involving a bus. We sent three paramedics in ambulance cars and a crewed ambulance.

“Two patients with minor injuries were discharged at the scene, and one patient was taken to Kings Mill Hospital with minor injuries.”

Nottinghamshire Police confirmed that officers were in attendance at the scene.

A spokesman said: “We were notified about a bus that crashed into a ditch on the A617 at Kelham.

“One person with minor injuries, called in to us at 11.27am today.

“The road was closed for a short time but reopened at about 12.05pm.”

It is believed the travel company operating the bus was Travel Wright.

The company has been contacted for comment.

Stagecoach East Midlands, which operates bus services between Mansfield and Newark, warned of potential delays to its 28 service.