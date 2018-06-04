Saved!: Kirkby charity that takes elderly people to hospital appointments secures vital funds

A charity that transports elderly and disabled people has been saved from being ‘stopped completely’ by funding

Our Centre, based on Pond Street in Kirkby, provides transport services for over 40,000 vulnerable and disabled adults each year, taking them to luncheon clubs, day centres, hospitals and even does trips to the seaside.

But the charity's future became uncertain after the Government put forward proposals to change the way EU regulations are applied.

The changes would mean that transport charities would need a commercial operator’s licence, while their drivers would need professional licences - estimated to cost the charity nearly £185,000.

Tim Cooper, manager, said: “This is a community service, it’s more than just a transport scheme.”

The charity does charge small amounts for its services to cover costs.

County Councillor John Knight has secured a grant of nearly £50,000 from Nottinghamshire County Council to help Our Centre to operate for three years to support them if the changes come into place, saving 15 jobs at the charity.

Angie Peppard, assistant manager, said: “I fear that without John’s influence our funding would have been cut back or stopped completely.”