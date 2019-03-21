Samworth students are fit for business in young enterprise scheme

Samworth Church Academy business students have budgeted, designed, and produced their own product aimed at the health and fitness market as participants of a Young Enterprise competition.

Called FlashFit, the product was a series of cards designed to show the purchaser various fitness techniques in an affordable, portable ‘how to’ regime for its user.

Rebecca Jephson, team leader of business at the academy, explained, “The group were not given any particular remit for the product and they also had to raise the money to fund it.

“They decided that their joint interest in fitness should inform their product choice and they were keen to help people who struggle with their weight or fitness.”

Once completed the students took their product to market at a trade fair in the Four Seasons Shopping Centre in Mansfield.

Rebecca added:“Seeing the students interacting with members of the public at the trade fair was a very special experience, they did a fantastic job.”