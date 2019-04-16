Sales soar at Berry Hill housing development

Mansfield homebuyers have been snapping up properties at a Berry Hill development.

Nearly a fifth of the newly built properties, which start at £209,995, have already been sold.

The David Wilson Homes development is situated on Lindhurst Lane and has two, three, four and five bedroom homes available.

John Reddington, managing director at David Wilson Homes East Midlands, said: “Berry Hill is becoming a very sought-after development boasting an extensive range of high quality new homes from our portfolio.

“We have properties available for all types of homebuyers, from first time buyers to growing families, but what stands us apart from other sellers is not only the high quality of our homes but also the incentives that we are able to offer our customers.

“In today’s market, it be tough to buy unassisted but we have a range of incentives that can help to get you moving. For first time buyers there is Help to Buy, where house hunters can secure their new home with a 5 percent deposit and a 20 percent equity loan.

“Or if you have a house to sell you can opt to take advantage of Part Exchange. Whatever your situation we can help you move – so speak to our experienced Sales Advisers who can tell you more.”

For more information on the development, you can visit the marketing suite open Thursday to Sunday from 10am to 5:30pm and 12:30pm to 5:30pm on Monday.