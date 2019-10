Firefighters have had to ventilate a property in Newark after a rug caught fire.

A crew from Newark station attended an automatic fire alarm at Bower Court.

A spokesperson for Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "This was caused by a small fire caused by a rug near a fireplace. A positive pressure ventilation fan was used."

